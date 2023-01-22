J&K: 1 injured in Srinagar grenade attack; longest-surviving Hizb terrorist arrested in Shopian

Srinagar: A civilian was injured after a terrorist lobbed a grenade in Aiwa Kadal in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday late evening, police officials said.

Police officials said that terrorists lobbed the grenade intended to target forces in the Eidgah area today evening, in the attack, one civilian was injured and he has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“One grenade was lobbed by terrorists in Eidgah area which caused minor splinter injury to one person namely Ajaz Ahmed Deva S/o Abdul Rasheed Deva aged 32 years R/o Sangam, Srinagar. Person has been taken to hospital and is out of danger. Operation launched to catch the culprit(s),” police officials said.

Meanwhile, police claimed that have arrested the longest surviving Hizb terrorist in Shopian.

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the longest surviving militant of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a tweet, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote, " Shopian Police & Army arrested one of the longest surviving HM militant active since 2017 namely Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri @ Qasim Bhai S/o Ali Mohd R/o HomHuna Nagbal, involved in various criminal cases. Case registered & investigation set in motion to unearth the terror network,".