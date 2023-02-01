J&K: 2 Polish Tourists Dead After Massive Avalanche Hits Afarwat Peak in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Two foreigners were killed in an avalanche that hit Afarwat peak in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Wednesday (February 1). Nineteen others were rescued after being swept away at the peak in the famed ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said. "This morning three teams comprising 21 foreign nationals and 2 local guides went to Afarwat Gulmarg for skiing. At about 12.30 pm, a massive avalanche hit Hapatkhud Kangdori where these skiing teams got trapped," police officials said.

“On receiving the information Baramulla police mobilized joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the site of the avalanche,” officials said, adding, “During the rescue operations, 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides have been rescued. Unfortunately, 2 foreign nationals lost their lives in the avalanche, and their dead bodies have also been recovered and have been shifted to hospital for Medico-legal procedures.”

#WATCH | J&K: Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated, Baramulla Police say. pic.twitter.com/zsFBfBL0od February 1, 2023

Sad news. 4 foreigners dead in Gulmarg avalanche. pic.twitter.com/hCjC2g1TFd — Dr Tariq Tramboo (@tariqtramboo) February 1, 2023

Senior police officers are at the site monitoring the rescue operation, he said. The identity of the killed duo has not been revealed so far.

This is the 7th avalanche that happened in Jammu Kashmir.