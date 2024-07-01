J&K: 3 Arrested for 'Vandalising' Place of Worship In Reasi, Region-Wide Shutdown Observed

At least three people were arrested by police on Monday after a place of worship was vandalised by a visitor in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district that prompted region-wide shutdown.

A visitor discovered vandalism at a place of worship in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, leading to tension and protests. Police registered an FIR under applicable laws and established a Special Investigation Team, led by a deputy superintendent, to identify and apprehend those responsible.

By Sunday, 12 individuals had been apprehended, with an additional three suspects detained overnight between Sunday and Monday. A police officer confirmed that a total of 15 people has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case.

Local police informed that the SIT is working on various evidence to nab the culprits.

"Anyone trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will not be spared. It is an attempt to create hurdles and sabotage developmental activities, besides communal harmony. This is my guarantee. We will not tolerate any attempt to damage peace in the district," the deputy commissioner told PTI.

In response to a bandh called by a local group, Reasi town and its surrounding areas experienced a shutdown on Monday.

Groups of youths burned tires on various roads. A large crowd of agitated residents gathered at Zanana Park and marched to nearby Thapa Chowk, demanding strict action against those responsible. Officials reported that police and paramilitary forces were deployed extensively in sensitive areas as a precaution to maintain law and order.