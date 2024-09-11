J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Udhampur

Jammu And Kashmir News: At least three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to an NDTV report.

According to Public Relations Officer Defence Jammu, an operation was launched in Kathua based on specific intelligence and contact has been established at the Kathua-Basantgarh border with terrorists. The operation is under progress and details being ascertained, the PRO Defence said.

Earlier in the day, the BSF said that one of its personnel sustained injuries after an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of J&K near the International Border in the early hours. In a statement, the BSF said that the unprovoked firing from across the border occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday and it was befittingly responded by its troops.

"One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing from the Pakistan side. Troops are on high alert," stated the BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan border.

The India-Pakistan border stretches approximately 3,323 kilometres, dividing the two countries including various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges.

(With ANI Inputs)