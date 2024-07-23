J&K: 4 Government Employees, Including Police, Fired For 'Anti-National' Activities

The Jammu and Kashmir Government today dismissed four employees belonging to various departments: 02 from the Police Department (constables), 01 from the School Education Department (junior assistant), and 01 from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (village level worker) in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their deep involvement in anti-national activities.

The activities of these below-mentioned employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Constable in Police Department S/o Mohammad Akram Lone R/o Gamraj, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of the offence of supplying, transporting, and facilitating delivery of arms and ammunition for promotion and executing terror acts.

Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in School Education Department S/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir R/o Khurhama Lalpora, District Kupwara, is also involved in the commission of the offence of nurturing drug syndicate in and around Lolab area and has become a full-fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having a direct relationship with the terrorists' and secessionists' ecosystem.

Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police S/o Abdul Ahad Pir R/o Kalmoona, Vilgam Handwara, District Kupwara, being a resident of the border area in Kupwara, had established contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was running a drug cartel in the North Kashmir belt.

He had a direct association with the kingpins of narco-terror syndicates operating across the border and had a direct relationship with the terrorist/secessionist ecosystem.

Mohd. Zaid Shah, a village level worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj S/o Hassam Ul Din Geelani R/o Basgran, Uri, District Baramulla, is a hardcore drug peddler. He had received huge consignments of heroin from drug smugglers across LoC in PoJK, playing a pivotal role in the generation of funds derived from the narco trade that inevitably gets channelled to sustain the terrorist-secessionist ecosystem in J&K.

He was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in the north Kashmir belt and was in constant touch with the individuals of J&K Origin, who had exfiltrated into Pakistan in 1990 for terrorist training and are currently settled in PoJK.

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards the anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in government service.