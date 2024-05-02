J&K: Abdullah Duo Slam BJP, Election Commission As Campaigning Intensifies

With the campaigning intensifying for the Lok Sabha polls, the Abdullah father-son duo have alleged that the Election Commission of India’s decision to defer the polls is aimed at depriving nomads of their voting rights. Both Farooq and Omar made these remarks while campaigning on opposite sides of the Pir Panjal hills. Abdullah, on Wednesday, stated that the people of Anantnag-Rajouri would deliver a significant blow to those plotting to deprive the Gujjar-Bakarwal population of their voting rights. He made these comments while addressing a series of election rallies in Kotranka and Thanamandi in Rajouri.

Farooq Abdullah said, "BJP and its proxies have developed cold feet due to the groundswell of support for the NC. BJP is in panic mode as it is losing badly in the ensuing elections. It has already lost Udhampur & Jammu seats. BJP stands wiped out in the plains of Jammu. They fear that they are losing this election too and are scared of it, their only strategy is now to defer the polls."

"Deferring polls is to benefit the BJP and its allies but all such nefarious designs will not yield anticipated results as people will dust their plans and vote against them," Farooq said.

He cautioned people to remain alert against the BJP & its communal designs. "They can go to any extent to grab power. They will create divisions between communities to achieve their end. BJP is leaving no stone unturned to grab power by playing the communal card to prevail upon common and poor masses through exploitative means, but people are determined to give them a befitting reply and will never allow them to grab power. Our people understand their designs. They will not allow them to weaken JK's secular fabric, unity, and integrity. People have made it a point to bid goodbye to BJP," he said.

On the other side of the Pir Panjal, Omar Abdullah asserted that the Election Commission of India’s decision to defer the polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat was aimed at depriving the nomadic community of their right to vote.

Omar told reporters, “The decision of the ECI taken yesterday was a glaring example of conspiracy. The commission was silent when incessant rains lashed J&K, but when favourable weather conditions were restored, they rescheduled the polling. This was aimed to deprive the nomadic community of the Pir Panjal region of their right to vote."

"The rescheduling of polls was aimed to deprive nomadic people of exercising their right to vote, but we are hopeful those who hatched conspiracy at this juncture will be dusted on polling day,” said Omar. He alleged that the BJP believes in the divide-and-rule policy like the British were playing, but the National Conference and its cadre won’t give up and will continue to represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir.