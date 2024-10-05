J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Ready To Formulate Secular Government Against BJP'- PDP Hints At Supporting NC-Congress Alliance

As exit polls suggest a close contest in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Zuhaib Yousuf Mir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate from Lal Chowk, indicated that the party may support the National Conference-Congress (NC-Congress) alliance to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from gaining power.

'To Form Secular Government'

Speaking to ANI, PDP leader Zuhaib Mir emphasized that the party is willing to take any necessary steps to preserve the unique identity of Kashmir. He said, "For us, exit polls are not a serious exercise, they’re more of a time-pass activity. The PDP is confident that it will play a crucial role in forming a secular government in Jammu and Kashmir."

He further stated that PDP is committed to creating a government that opposes the BJP. "We are ready to do whatever it takes to save the identity of Kashmir, but for that, a secular government must be formed — one that stands against BJP, not with them," he added.

Concerns Over BJP's Centralized Control

Mir also expressed concerns about the potential consequences of BJP influence in any future government. Drawing comparisons with the situation in Delhi, he said, "Even if we manage to form a secular government by extending support, it won’t last long if the BJP tries to control it in a centralized manner, similar to how the Delhi government is run. The Chief Minister would end up going to the Lieutenant Governor with a begging bowl, and whatever happened in Delhi would happen here as well."

Exit Poll Projections Indicate Hung Assembly

The Axis My India exit poll predicts a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, with no party crossing the majority threshold of 46 seats. According to their projections, the NC-Congress alliance is expected to secure 35-45 seats, while the BJP is trailing closely with 24-34 seats.

PDP is predicted to win 4-6 seats, while Awami Ittehad Party, led by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, may secure 3-8 seats. Sajjad Lone’s People's Conference is forecasted to win 1-3 seats, and other smaller parties and independents may capture 4-10 seats.

Vote Share Predictions

The Axis My India survey also estimates that the NC-Congress alliance will achieve a 38% vote share, with the BJP securing 21%. These figures suggest a competitive battle for control of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Ganderbal Candidate's Optimism

Bashir Ahmad Mir, PDP's candidate from the Ganderbal constituency, remains hopeful despite the exit poll projections. "I have sensed the mood of the people, and they want a local candidate. I don’t take exit polls seriously. I am optimistic that the results will be in our favor," he stated.

BJP Confident of Victory

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, expressed confidence that the party will emerge as the largest political force in the region. He revealed that the BJP is already in talks with "like-minded" parties.

"According to the exit polls, the NC-Congress alliance is ahead, but we are confident of winning more than 35 seats in Jammu province, with additional gains in Kashmir," Gupta said. He added that discussions are ongoing with potential allies.

Exit Poll Predictions

Various other surveys offer slightly differing predictions, though most agree on a closely fought race. TV-Today C-Voter projects 40-48 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and 27-32 for the BJP, with PDP likely to secure 6-12 seats. Dainik Bhaskar’s survey forecasts 35-40 seats for the NC-Congress, 20-25 for the BJP, and 4-7 for PDP.

People Pulse predicts 46-50 seats for NC-Congress and 23-27 for the BJP, with PDP winning 7-11 seats. Republic TV’s Gulistan News projection suggests NC could win 28-30 seats, Congress 3-6, PDP 5-7, and others, including independents, 8-16 seats.