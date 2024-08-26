Advertisement
J&K ASSEMBLY POLLS

J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First List Of 44 Candidates; Check Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its first list of 44 candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 

|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First List Of 44 Candidates; Check Full List Picture source: ANI

In its initial candidate list, the BJP has selected Arshid Bhat for Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri for Shopian, and Mohd. Rafiq Wani for Anantnag West.

Additionally, Adv. Syed Wazahat will contest from Anantnag, Sushri Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, and Gajay Singh Rana from Doda. Kuldeep Raj Dubey is the party’s choice for Reasi, Rohit Dubey for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Chowdhary Abdul Ghani for Poonch Haveli.

Out of these 44 candidates, eight names are for Kashmir region.

In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the BJP has announced that it will not enter into alliances with any political parties. Instead, the party will back prominent independent candidates in the Kashmir valley constituencies where it has chosen not to field its own candidates.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4. These elections are the first to be held in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. 

