J&K Bank banking associate result announced on jkbank.com, Here’s step-by-step guide to download scores

Srinagar: Results for J&K Bank’s banking associates examination 2021 has been declared on its official website, which is https://www.jkbank.com/. The candidates, who appeared in the examinations, are advised to check their results on the aforementioned website.

The candidates must note that the results for banking associates examination 2021 will be available online till April 9, 2021 only.

The examination for banking associates was held by Jammu and Kashmir bank in January 2021, with the aim of filling 1500 vacancies. The exam was conducted on January 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 1, 17, 24, and 31.

Steps to check J&K Bank banking associate result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- jkbank.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘career’ tab

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Click on the ‘JKBANK BANKING ASSOCIATE RESULT 2021’ link

Step 5: Enter your credentials and clock on submit option

Step 6: Take a print-out for a future reference

Direct link to check J&K Bank Banking Associate Result

The qualified candidates are supposed to appear for the next step, which is document verification, at the following address.

For Kashmir candidates: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Corporate Headquarters , M.A Road, Srinagar,190001

For Jammu candidates: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Zonal office Jammu Central-1, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu 18001

