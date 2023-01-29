J&K Being run by 'Bahar Ke Log', Says Rahul Gandhi; 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under sharp attack from various personalities including The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri over one of his speeches delivered in Jammu and Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra. While Agnihotri questioned the language, author Abhijit Iyer-Mitra accused Rahul Gandhi of 'stirring up xenophobia'.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen saying, "Earlier, people of Jammu used to do trade. Jammu and Kashmir was being run by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, outsiders are running Jammu and Kashmir. The administration is not listening to our voices, and our rights. All the trade is being done by outsiders while the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been left to be mute spectators. Also, Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment in India."

Sharing the video on Twitter, Agnihotri said, "According to Rahul Gandhi, anyone who comes from any other part of India to Jammu & Kashmir is an outsider. ‘Bahar ke log’ is precisely what he calls all of us. Whose language is he speaking?"

In a tweet, Mitra said, "After a wave of immigrant labourers have been killed, hatemonger Rahul Gandhi is stirring up xenophobia against those who come to J&K for their livelihoods. If anymore migrant labour are killed, their blood will be on Rahul’s hands."

Notably, many migrants have fallen victim to targetted attacks in the valley in the last year.

Rahul Gandhi is in Kashmir for the last leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Addressing a rally today, Gandhi posted a video of his interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and posed a question that the community is asking the Central government about being used for political gains.

He tweeted, "Today, Kashmiri Pandits are asking the BJP government - what have you done for us except using us politically? Do you have any answers, Prime Minister."

Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with the group in Jammu where Kashmiri Pandits complained about the apathy they were facing from the government. In the video, the Pandits are seen saying that the BJP wants the issue to be alive and that there have been no welfare measures after the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre.