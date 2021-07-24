J&K: CBI launches raids across 40 locations in arms licence scam

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (July 24) is conducting searches at around 40 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Delhi at the official & residential premises of certain then public servants (including IAS, KAS Officers, then DM, then ADM, etc), around 20 Gun houses/dealers in an on-going investigation of a case related to Arms license racket.

CBI had registered two cases on the request of the Jammu & Kashmir Government and further Notification from the Government of India and taken over the investigation of two FIRs i.e No.18 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 earlier registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) and FIR No. 11 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 of Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (VOJ) on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licenses in the erstwhile State of J & K during the period 2012 to 2016. It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licenses were issued to non-entitled persons. CBI also collected documents pertaining to the issuance of said armed licenses allegedly spread over 22 districts of J&K.

During investigation and scrutiny of documents, the role of certain gun dealers was found who in connivance with the public servants i.e. the then DM and ADM of concerned District had allegedly issued such illegal arms licenses to the ineligible persons. It was also alleged that the persons who got these licenses were not residents of the places from where the said arms licenses were issued.

