हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

J&K: CBI launches raids across 40 locations in arms licence scam

It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licenses were issued to non-entitled persons.

J&amp;K: CBI launches raids across 40 locations in arms licence scam

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (July 24) is conducting searches at around 40 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Delhi at the official & residential premises of certain then public servants (including IAS, KAS Officers, then DM, then ADM, etc), around  20 Gun houses/dealers in an on-going investigation of a case related to Arms license racket.

CBI had registered two cases on the request of the Jammu & Kashmir Government and further Notification from the Government of India and taken over the investigation of two FIRs i.e No.18 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 earlier registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) and FIR No. 11 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 of Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (VOJ) on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licenses in the erstwhile State of J & K during the period 2012 to 2016. It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licenses were issued to non-entitled persons. CBI also collected documents pertaining to the issuance of said armed licenses allegedly spread over 22 districts of J&K.

During investigation and scrutiny of documents, the role of certain gun dealers was found who in connivance with the public servants i.e. the then DM and ADM of concerned District had allegedly issued such illegal arms licenses to the ineligible persons. It was also alleged that the persons who got these licenses were not residents of the places from where the said arms licenses were issued.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBIJammu and KashmirIASKASArms license racketPolice Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir
Next
Story

Gold smuggling racket: 4 airlines staff among 7 arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport by Customs department

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Bollywood Breaking: Mehwish Hayat likes Aamir's perfection!