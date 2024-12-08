J&K Crime: Cop Shoots Dead Colleague, Dies By Suicide In Udhampur

Jammu And Kashmir News: In a tragic incident, a policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle before turning the weapon on himself and taking his own life in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district early Sunday, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The incident took place when the two cops, along with another colleague, were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in the Reasi district of the Jammu region.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in the Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6:30 am. Speaking on the incident, officials said the head constable opened fire at the driver over some argument before committing suicide. A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they stated.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, said the accused used his AK-47 assault rifle in the firing. Citing the preliminary information pertaining to the incident, the officer said, “They were posted in Sopore and belonged to Kashmir. The accused shot dead his colleague before killing himself,” as quoted by PTI.

Earlier the police said in a statement that, "Today, at about 6:30 am, Police Station Rehembal received information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing. "Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot, and an investigation is underway," it said.

