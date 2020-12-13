J&K DDC elections 6th phase: Around 50% votes polled, fate of 245 candidates to be decided

Srinagar: The sixth phase of voting for the District Development Council (DDC) elections across the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is underway. Despite cold weather conditions, people are coming out in huge numbers to cast their votes. All arrangements are in place.

It’s the 6th phase of first-ever DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir around 50% of votes has been polled and in the earlier five phases, an average of about 50% polling was recorded across Jammu and Kashmir.

There are total 280 constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (14 in each district) out of which voting will be conducted in 31 constituencies, including 14 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division, polling started from 7 am to 2 pm.

There is a total of 245 candidates in the electoral fray. In Kashmir division, there are 124 candidates in fray including 45 females. In Jammu division, there are 124 candidates in fray for the 20 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 53 females.

A voter Abdul Rashid said, “ our village is just 12 kilometres away from summer capital but we have seen no development since last 70 years now we have chosen person from our village and we are in hope that our village will also develop”.

There are 127 Sarpanch vacancies notified in the 6th phase, 37 have been elected unopposed. There shall be a contest in 77 constituencies and 229 candidates including 65 females are in the fray,

Similarly, the total 1548 Panch vacancies notified in this phase, 334 constituencies will go for elections with 740 candidates contesting the elections including 180 female candidates.

In the 6th phase, 748301 electors, 390432 male and 357869 female voters are registered to cast their votes.

A total of 2071 polling stations have been designated with 1208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division.

In Kashmir, all polling stations are categorised as hypersensitive and sensitive.

Authorities have put all the arrangements in place for this phase including manpower, election material and security arrangements in all poll going areas.

