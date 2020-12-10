हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K DDC elections 5th phase: Over 8 lakh voters to decide fate of 299 candidates

Jammu and Kashmir DDC election:  A total of 37 constituencies - 17 in Kashmir and 20 Jammu divisions - will witness voting between 7 am and 2 pm.

J&amp;K DDC elections 5th phase: Over 8 lakh voters to decide fate of 299 candidates
File Photo

Srinagar: Voting for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir will take place.

In the fifth phase of the DDC election, voting will be held in 36 seats of Jammu and Kashmir from 7 am to 2 am.
Elections are being held for 280 seats of DDC in 8 phases in Jammu and Kashmir, counting of votes will take place on 22 December.

Voting will be held in 17 seats in Kashmir division and 19 seats in Jammu division.
299 candidates have filed their nomination to contest the Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections. Over eight lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes. Of the total 125 sarpanch vacancies, 30 have been elected unopposed. BSF, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed for security for the fifth phase of voting.

Around 2,104 polling stations have been set up for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 1,193 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive, 472 sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal.

Voting data so far: 

November 28, 51.76 per cent voting in the first phase.
On December 01, the second phase saw 48.62 per cent voting.
50.53 per cent voting in the third phase on 04 December.
On December 07, the fourth phase saw 50.08 per cent voting.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K DDC election
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building today
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M54S

Important meeting of CDSCO on approval of emergency use of three corona vaccines