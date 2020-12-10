J&K DDC elections 5th phase: Over 8 lakh voters to decide fate of 299 candidates

Srinagar: Voting for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir will take place.

In the fifth phase of the DDC election, voting will be held in 36 seats of Jammu and Kashmir from 7 am to 2 am.

Elections are being held for 280 seats of DDC in 8 phases in Jammu and Kashmir, counting of votes will take place on 22 December.

Voting will be held in 17 seats in Kashmir division and 19 seats in Jammu division.

299 candidates have filed their nomination to contest the Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections. Over eight lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes. Of the total 125 sarpanch vacancies, 30 have been elected unopposed. BSF, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed for security for the fifth phase of voting.

Around 2,104 polling stations have been set up for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 1,193 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive, 472 sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal.

Voting data so far:

November 28, 51.76 per cent voting in the first phase.

On December 01, the second phase saw 48.62 per cent voting.

50.53 per cent voting in the third phase on 04 December.

On December 07, the fourth phase saw 50.08 per cent voting.

