J&K: Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life In Kashmir, Flight Services Hit; IMD Predicts More Snowfall

As Jammu and Kashmir grapples with bone-chilling winter, the lives of people have been disrupted in the region due to dense fog early in the morning leading to low visibility and causing problems for commuters. Following the prediction of snowfall in Kashmir and Ladakh, dense fog has been witnessed following chilly nights in almost every area of the valley.

In the early morning, people were forced to use fog lights to drive. Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport were also disrupted due to poor visibility in the valley, officials said. Airport officials said that the visibility was very low due to dense fog, resulting in disruption of flight operations, and all flights in the morning have been delayed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kashmir’s Shopian was the coldest place at -8.5°C. Other districts like Anantnag (-7.7°C) also witnessed severe cold. Srinagar recorded -2.5°C, while Qazigund and Pahalgam recorded -7.3°C and -4.5°C. Budgam (-3.2°C), Baramulla (-4.8°C), Pulwama (-6.1°C), Ganderbal (-4.3°C), Kulgam (-6.8°C), and Bandipora (-2.5°C) Kokernag -5.5°C and Gulmarg -4.5°C experienced biting cold.

Meanwhile, Ladakh also battled intense cold conditions, with Drass recording -8.6°C, Kargil -6.9°C, and Leh -4.4°C. The cold wave is expected to decrease as wet weather is possible in the coming days. It is pertinent to mention that Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness another spell of snow and rain from the evening of January 4 onwards.

IMD Scientist in the Kashmir Metrology department, Mukhtar Ahmad, said, “Two WDs are coming to Jammu Kashmir back-to-back. The first western disturbance started today, north Kashmir hilly and plain areas will have light to moderate snowfall it will remain active till tomorrow morning. And the second western disturbance will be active from 4rth night till 6th January main impact will be on 5th and 6th January Kashmir will have widespread moderate to heavy snowfall in hills and plains and in hilly area of Jammu also and after 6th afternoon weather will improve.”

Snowfall Advisory Issued

Meanwhile, a snowfall advisory has been issued by authorities in view of the forecasted snowfall from January 4 to January 6, 2025, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the advisory, people have been urged to follow safety guidelines provided by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and avoid unnecessary travel during this period to ensure their safety.

The advisory also instructed key departments, including the Mechanical Engineering Department (MH&ED), Public Works Department (PWD), Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Jal Shakti, and Health & Medical Education, to be prepared for snow clearance and related tasks. Field staff from these departments are required to stay at their respective headquarters to provide immediate assistance when needed.

For any emergencies or assistance, the public can reach out to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) and other concerned departments through the helpline numbers issued by every District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC).