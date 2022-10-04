NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K DG Prisons found dead under mysterious circumstances, cops suspect murder

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Lohia was born in 1965. He was appointed as the DGP, Prisons in August 2022.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Prisons was found dead under mysterious circumstances
  • The first examination of the scene of crime reveals that this was a murder case
  • The domestic help with the officer is absconding

Srinagar: In a shocking incident, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Prisons, Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his friend's residence on the outskirts of Jammu police said.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said, "Dead body of Shri Hemant Lohia DG Prisons JK found under suspicious circumstances. The First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. H K Lohia's body was in his friend's house at Udhyawala on Gajansoo Road near Baru Resort in Jammu."

Forensic teams, senior officers, and crime teams reached the spot soon and the investigation process has begun.

The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has begun.

" J&K police family express grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer," Singh said

He said that the first examination of the scene of crime reveals that this was a murder case.

DGP JKP said, "He was at his friend's house with family, His house was under renovation."

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Lohia was born in 1965. He was appointed as the DGP (Prisons) in August 2022. Lohia earlier had served in Jammu & Kashmir in very important positions and was considered one of the active police officers.

