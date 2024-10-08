Advertisement
Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM, Says Farooq Abdullah As NC Nears Victory In J&K

Farooq Abdullah confirms Omar Abdullah as the next Chief Minister as the NC-Congress alliance nears victory in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM, Says Farooq Abdullah As NC Nears Victory In J&K Picture source: ANI

J&K Elections Results: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance is inching closer to form government in the region. NC leader Farooq Abdullah announced that Omar Abdullah is poised to become the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The announcement comes as the NC is leading in over 37 assembly seats and has already secured victories in seven, while its partner, Congress, is leading in all six seats it contested. When asked about the party's choice for Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah affirmed,, "Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister." He further added, “People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5.” 

