J&K: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Sopore; One Civilian Injured

In Jammu and Kashmir, yet another encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists. A top police official, confirming the encounter, stated to Zee News, "We have received information about two terrorists hiding in the village, following which we launched a joint operation with the army and CRPF. The information was gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir police."

"As we initiated the operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party, prompting retaliation and the start of the encounter," he added. "Additional reinforcements have been brought to the spot as night is approaching, and terrorists may take advantage of the darkness. We have installed large searchlights and sealed entry and exit points," the officer further stated.

During the ongoing encounter, a civilian sustained injuries. Top security officials mentioned that the civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar, received a bullet injury in his shoulder during the operation at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore. The injured individual was promptly shifted to a nearby health facility, and his condition is reported to be stable.

The operation, conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 22 RR, and CRPF, took place in Nowpora village of Sopore following credible inputs received by Sopore police regarding the presence of terrorists, with at least two confirmed to be in the area. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the forces, leading to the commencement of the encounter, officials stated.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police announced the initiation of the gunfight at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore. "An #encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD #Sopore. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police wrote.