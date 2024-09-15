J&K: Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In Kathua After Terrorists Open Fire On Police

A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and police in the forested region of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sundauy, while a separate overnight encounter in Poonch district concluded with a suspected injury to one terrorist, according to officials. Late in the afternoon, terrorists opened fire on a police search team at the secluded Nuknali Nalla in the Bani area of Kathua district, the officials said.

The police team responded to the attack, and a firefight ensued, which was ongoing at the time of the last update. Additional forces were dispatched to seal off potential escape paths and assist in the neutralization of the terrorists, the officials informed.

Meanwhile, in Poonch, the encounter that began overnight in the Pathanateer region near the Gursai peak in the Mendhar sub-division concluded around midday.

Evidence of blood near the encounter site indicated that one terrorist may have been wounded, officials noted, stating that the area remains cordoned off and a search operation is in progress to locate the escaping militants.

Following intelligence about the likely presence of two to three terrorists, a combined operation by the police and the Army was initiated on Saturday evening in the area. The search team was met with gunfire from the concealed terrorists, sparking an exchange of fire that lasted intermittently until the afternoon of the following day.