J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad Backs Article 370 Removal But Expresses Concern Over Recent Terror Attacks

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that scrapping of Article 370 stopped stone pelting and terror attacks. However, Azad added that the recent terror attacks are a cause for concern. Azad said that the Central government has succeeded in controlling terrorism and stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Center also did some things which were not in the interest of the people of the state, such as Article 370.

Azad said that while removing of Article 370 was not in the favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it has certainly ended stone pelting in the state. He further said that the incidents that happened in Poonch and Rajouri are a matter of concern. The former Chief Minister of the state said that terrorism is not in anyone's interest and only the common people have to bear the losses.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party working president P K Ganju joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party along with his supporters. They were welcomed into the party fold by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, this is being seen as a big boost for Azad's party.

Earlier on April 19, JKNPP general secretary Anita Thakur had joined the DPAP along with her supporters. DPAP Jammu president Jugal Kishore Sharma said prominent political activists joining the Azad-led party indicates that it is growing fast in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Kashmir is all set to host the G20 summit meeting, the Union Territory has witnessed an increase in terror incidents. On April 20, terrorists targeted an Army truck in Pooch which was carrying Iftar food. At least five soldiers were killed and one was injured in the attack. On May 5, terrorists triggered an IED blast during an encounter in which five army personnel were killed in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. An officer was also injured in the blast.

Following the encounter, the security forces have killed at least two terrorists while one terrorist was injured. The security forces are still combing the forest and suspected areas trying to establish a contact with holed-up terrorists in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir.