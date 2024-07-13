J&K Government Establishes Hi-Tech Command Control Centre for Real-Time Surveillance of Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has established a digital high-tech Command Control Centre for real-time surveillance of the Amarnath Yatra routes. This will help the government regulate the Yatra in a smooth and secure manner.

The Amarnath Yatra is one of the toughest pilgrimages, and the Jammu and Kashmir government has been working around the clock to make every aspect related to the Yatra easier for the pilgrims. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir ordered the establishment of the high-tech Command Control Centre to provide the utmost help to the pilgrims coming for the pilgrimage.

The high-tech Command Control Centre has around 60 people from 27 government departments related to the Yatra working day and night. Among the departments working in the high-tech Command Control Centre are the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health, PHE, PDD, Telecom, and many others.

There are around 17 PTZ high-definition 360-degree view cameras placed along the routes from the base camps to the cave. Dozens of static cameras have been strategically placed at important locations from both the Baltal and Chandanwari base camps.

V K Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, said, “We have already used RFID cards that are rationalized. The PTZ cameras installed on the track are being monitored at the command control center. Any decision that needs to be taken is made immediately. Every evening, 1-2 hour meetings are held among stakeholders to discuss the next day’s strategy, which includes weather updates. The Doppler weather radar in Banihal is also activated, and the IMD gives us updates every three hours. Be it RFID cards, GPS, or PTZ cameras, all are installed to monitor the Yatra.”

All the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra have been provided with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) cards. This helps the authorities monitor the location of the Yatris while they undertake the pilgrimage from their base camps.

The digital high-tech Command Control Centre will play a crucial role in identifying medical emergencies, potential disaster situations, locating missing individuals, and facilitating their recovery. According to government estimates, around 3 lakh pilgrims have completed the Amarnath Yatra in the first 15 days of the pilgrimage, which is a record number in the history of Shri Amarnath Yatra.