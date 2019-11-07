J&K Governor GC Murmu faces threat from Pakistan-backed terror groups, warn intelligence agencies

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu is on the target of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a report of secret intelligence agencies said. According to the report, a meeting was held between terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen and Pakistan's ISI in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Kotli area where ISI ordered the terror groups to carry out attacks on Governor Murmu.

According to the report, the candidates who won the recently-held Block Development Council (BDC) elections are also on the radar of the terrorists. The ISI has given the command to carry out these attacks to Lashkar terrorist Zia-ul-Rehman Mir. Several prominent BJP leaders of Jammu and Kashmir are also in the hit list of LeT and Hizbul terrorists.

The intelligent agencies further said that Jaish had called a meeting on October 29, at a madrasa in Kotli, which all terrorist commanders attended. They were told to motivate fellow terrorists to carry out an increased number of terrorist attacks.

Live TV

Pakistan has been trying to infiltrate terrorists across the Indian border and create an atmosphere of terror and uncertainty ever since India abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, taking away its special status.

Earlier, intelligence agencies had warned that Pakistan has joined hands with pro-Khalistani outfits and formed a new terror group called Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front ( KKRF) to create disturbances in India. Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI had aligned with the Khalistani terrorists and Kashmiri separatists and is now planning to recruit youths and equip the newly-formed terror group with arms and ammunition to foment more trouble in India.

According to the intelligent agencies report, Pakistan will be attempting to mobilise Khalistani terrorists living abroad on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

As per an official associated with intelligence agencies, Pakistan has also activated its K2 plan, which stands for Kashmir and Khalistan, to revive militancy in Punjab. In October 2019, sources in the Home Ministry had claimed that the Pakistan-backed terror groups have been trying to exploit the weak link along India-Pakistan border in Punjab.The inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies suggest that Pakistan wants to activate its K2 plan simultaneously so that the Indian security forces remain engaged in both the states.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry will soon set up a Joint Counter Operation Center in Punjab to deal with the threats coming from Pakistan and to curb the growth of terrorism in Punjab. The initiative has been taken as in the last few months, with the help of ISI, Khalistani supporters have hatched a conspiracy to recruit youth for terrorist groups in Punjab. Not only this, arms are also being supplied in Punjab through drones. The Ministry of Home Affairs is also planning to deploy NSG Black Cat Commandos in Pathankot, Punjab. The SAG-51 of NSG might deploy a crack team that has the expertise in dealing with terrorists.