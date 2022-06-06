J&K: Hizbul terrorist arrested in joint operation by Army and police

In a major setback to Hizbul Mujahiddin terror outfit in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police along with 17 RR manage to arrest Talib Hussain Gujjar, son of Noor Mohammad, Resident of Rashgwari Padyarna in Nagsini Tehsil of Kishtwar. Talib was trying to leave the jurisdiction of Kishtwar with a changed identity. As per reports, the Pakistan-backed terror outfit has started regrouping and strengthening its cadre by making fresh recruitment in this mountainous district that has witnessed mass destruction with the onset of militancy in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir three decades ago, and arrest of Talib Gujjar is certainly a setback for them, a police officer said.

Talib Gujjar disappeared mysteriously in the month of July 2016 while his family members lodged his missing complaint before Kishtwar police at Police Post Padyarana on 21-3-2017 vide DD No. 4 and was finally declared as active Militant with Hizbul Mujahideen on 20-6-2018 after account of various witnesses, it was found that Talib Gujjar has joined the Hizbul Mujahiddin outfit and was seen roaming with weapons in upper reaches of Marwah and Dachhan areas of Kishtwar District along with few other militants active in the area.

After declaring Talib Hussain as an active terrorist, the security agencies kept an eye on him and today arrested him after more than 5 years’ chase.

Kishtwar, which was the only District in Jammu province where HM militant outfit has the active footprints, is being led by Hizb dreaded commander Mohammad Amin Butt alias Jahingeer Saroori while his associate Raiz Ahmed from Marwah and Muddassir Ahmed from Dachhan remain part of the group and carried bounty of more than Rs.50 lakhs.

Talib Gujjar, according to the sources, belongs to a local Gujjar tribe who is familiar with the local hilly routes in Nagsini, Marwah, Dachhan and adjoining Padder area of Kishtwar District and helps the terrorists in their safe movement from one place to another place in the area.

The sources said that agencies are looking for the OGW network in the district and are searching for the person who is motivating and luring the youths towards militancy, the practice commonly seen in valley.

Saroori and his two associates Raiz and Muddassir to which Talib Gujjar was also a part, their name has surfaced in the killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar along with the killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma.

The arrest of Talib Gujjar by Kishtwar police and army is being seen as a big success which can help them to come close to most wanted Hizb terrorist Jahingeer Saroori who is active in the area since last over three decades.

