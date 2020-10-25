हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K, Ladakh witness season's first snowfall; see sharp drop in temperature

"It's because a western disturbance is presently passing over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," an official said.

J&K, Ladakh witness season's first snowfall; see sharp drop in temperature
File Photo (ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh and adjoining areas witnessed season's first snowfall following which the mercury reportedly dropped by over two to three degrees below the normal. The Drass area of the Ladakh remained the coldest place with 8 degrees in the day, whereas, the temperature dropped down to minus 3 during the night hours. 

A Meteorological Department official also confirmed that the upper reaches in Kashmir and Ladakh like famous ski resort Gulmarg, Mughal road, Zojila Pass, Drass, Gurez and many nearby places received light snowfall.

"It's because a Western disturbance is presently passing over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," the official said.

The Meteorological department predicted that the weather will improve from Monday midnight but the weather will remain dry till November 3. 
 

Jammu and KashmirLadakhsnowfall
