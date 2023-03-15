J&K: Lashkar Terrorist Associate Arrested Along With Ammunition In Baramulla

J&K: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit along with ammunition in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir. In a handout police spokesman said, joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR, and 2 Bn SSB during Naka checking at Singhpora Pattan noticed a person wearing Pheran (Gown) coming from Matipora side on seeing the Naka party he tried to flee from the spot, but the alert party chased him and was apprehended tactfully.

During his personal search, 71 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered, and he was taken into custody immediately, he said.

During questioning, he revealed his name as Ali Mohammad Bhat R/O Bonichakal Arampora Pattan and was working as a terror Associate with the banned terror organization LeT outfit, he said.

The case under sections of Arms and ULA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Pattan and the investigation is set into motion, reads the statement. An active terrorist was apprehended in Sopore area of district Baramullah with arms and ammunition yesterday.

