J&K: LeT Terror Busted In Anantnag Village, Arms, Ammunition Recovered

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it busted a LeT militant hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. In a statement, a police spokesperson said on the intervening night of the 12th and 13th of March based on a specific input developed over a period by Anantnag Police, a joint CASO along with the army's 1RR was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara.

The statement reads search in the area led to the busting of a LET hideout and the subsequent recovery of the huge cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores. It reads the recovery includes IED (05 No's) PTD's programmed timer devices and RCIEDs, Detonators (06 No's), Pistols (03 No's), Pistol Magazines (05 No's), Ammunition (09mm rounds = 124 No's), Remote controls (04 No's) and Batteries (13 No's).



"In this regard, Case FIR No. 58/2023 stands registered in PS Bijbehara under relevant sections of law and investigation set into motion," it reads



This is the third terror module that was busted by the security forces in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and has recovered a huge number of arms and ammunition and narcotics.

