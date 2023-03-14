topStoriesenglish2583318
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K: LeT Terror Busted In Anantnag Village, Arms, Ammunition Recovered

This is the third terror module that was busted by the security forces in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and has recovered a huge number of arms.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

J&K: LeT Terror Busted In Anantnag Village, Arms, Ammunition Recovered

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it busted a LeT militant hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. In a statement, a police spokesperson said on the intervening night of the 12th and 13th of March based on a specific input developed over a period by Anantnag Police, a joint CASO along with the army's 1RR was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara.

The statement reads search in the area led to the busting of a LET hideout and the subsequent recovery of the huge cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores. It reads the recovery includes IED (05 No's) PTD's programmed timer devices and RCIEDs, Detonators (06 No's), Pistols (03 No's), Pistol Magazines (05 No's), Ammunition (09mm rounds = 124 No's), Remote controls (04 No's) and Batteries (13 No's).
         
"In this regard, Case FIR No. 58/2023 stands registered in PS Bijbehara under relevant sections of law and investigation set into motion," it reads

This is the third terror module that was busted by the security forces in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and has recovered a huge number of arms and ammunition and narcotics. 
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927