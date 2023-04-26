J&K LG Inaugurates 1,208 Flats For Kashmiri Pandit Employees

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated 1208 flats for the Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the prime minister's package. LG Sinha inaugurated these flats at the new migrant colony in the Khwaja Bagh area of Baramulla, while he e-inaugurated the remaining accommodations at Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian. Sinha assured Kashmir Pandits that apart from the safe and secure accommodations, steps are being taken to provide other necessary facilities to them. He also appreciated the role of the majority community in keeping the Kashmiri brotherhood intact and hoped that this will help the government in rehabilitating all migrated Kashmir pandits back in the valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said "We succeeded in giving 576 flats to Kashmiri pandit migrant employees. The LG said the administration has taken various initiatives to expedite the process and 2,000 more flats will be completed by December 2023."

"Kashmiri common people want that we all live together they have problems and as soon as we will be able to eradicate that problem, I think their living will be easy," he said. Sinha added that the government is trying and I appeal youth of Kashmir to come forward and make exercise will be easier.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is constructing safe accommodations in all ten districts of Kashmir Valley for Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees working in the valley. The decision of constructing more accommodations was taken in view of the spurt in target killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

Kashmiri Pandits Cheer J&K Admin's Initiative

Pandits working in Kashmir cheered this initiative and said it’s the beginning of homecoming but the full rehabilitation will be only when the situation will be fully in control and all migrated Kashmiri pandits who fled during the 1990s will come back to their motherland.

Rakesh Pandita, a Kashmir Pandit employee said “It’s a very good initiative since this employment package was announced we were suffering since then but now with this inauguration life will be easy."

"We hope allotment will be done on fare bases. Our living will get improved, all employees will live happily. Government should take the initiative as all want to come back but there should be some mechanism," Pandita added.

Another employee Neeru Bhatt said “ Kashmir is a place of uncertainty, but it’s a good step people who were living in rented accommodation were facing problems, but the government is taking Kashmiri pandits seriously.

It will give a sense of security.” She added that it’s not fully rehabilitation, but an economic package rehabilitation will be when all migrated pandits will come back but no doubt it’s a beginning.”

Sanjay Koul, a Kashmir Pandit said “It was our major demand and the inauguration in four districts is happening it’s a milestone.” We are thankful to the administration."

The Kashmiri Pandit employees of the Prime Minister’s Package were protesting for months demanding relocation to Jammu and other safe areas out of Kashmir. The relocation demand was rejected by the LG administration, but Pandits were promised safe and secure accommodations in Kashmir Valley so that they will have a sense of security.

The prime focus of the Lt Governor’s administration is to accommodate all those Kashmiri pandit employees who came to Kashmir valley in 2010 under Prime Minister’s Package for employment. Around six thousand Kashmir pandits were appointed under this package on the condition that they must work in Kashmir.

Most of those were without accommodations but now the LG administration wants to give them safe accommodations as soon as possible so that they can freely undertake their duties in Kashmir.