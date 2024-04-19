J&K Lok Sabha Polls: Sajad Gani Lone Slams Omar Abdullah; Accuses National Conference Leader Of Shifting Alliance Priorities

Sajad Gani Lone, chairman of the Peoples Conference and party candidate from the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, today criticized former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his ‘good’ and ‘bad’ political remarks. Lone highlighted the National Conference's shifting alliances and differing perspectives depending on their position of power.

Lone addressed the media, attacking the National Conference for its characterization of 'Good BJP' and 'Bad BJP', drawing attention to the dynamics of the NC’s relationship with the BJP. “When the NC is in alliance with the BJP and the ‘touristy prince’ makes a saffron debut by being the first Kashmiri to join the union cabinet led by the BJP, that is what we call the Good BJP. And it is quite commendable to be the poster boy of the Good BJP. When the National Conference is rebuffed and not entertained by the BJP, that is the Bad BJP,” said Lone.

Referring to recent statements from the Shiv Sena Unit indicating support for the NC in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he said "Good Shiv Sena" and "Bad Shiv Sena."

“When the National Conference is in alliance with the Shiv Sena in the NDA from 1999-2002 or in the current INDIA alliance, that is the Good Shiv Sena. However, when the NC is not in alliance with the Shiv Sena, it is the Bad Shiv Sena. In that case, it is rabidly communal, adhering to original Hindutva, and, of course, the planner and executor in chief of the bloody Mumbai riots where hundreds of Muslims were killed,” he added.

Sajad took a jibe at the National Conference on the Public Safety Act (PSA), further stating, “When the National Conference was in power and thousands of people in Kashmir were booked under PSA and packed into jails, it was the Good PSA and a Good Law. It is essential to save Kashmir. The NC is thankful to Sheikh Sahib for having the vision to invent a law as draconian as the PSA. And while in power, there is no question of repealing the PSA.”

He added, “When the NC is not in power and people are booked under PSA and packed into jails, it is the Bad PSA. And while the National Conference is out of power, the PSA should be repealed.”

Sajad was reacting to the recent statement given by Omar Abdullah that Sajad Lone is the B team of the BJP. Abdullah alleged that BJP leader Tarun Chug met Sajad Lone, and the BJP is supporting Sajad in the Baramulla elections.