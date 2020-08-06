J&K Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigns, may take charge as new CAG, say sources

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigned late on Wednesday (August 5,2020) night. Murmu was the first Lt Governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was appointed in October 2019.

According to sources, Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Incidentally, Murmu's resignation comes exactly a year after Article 370 was revoked paving way for the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, will be replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre as CAG.

Murmu has served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi had met Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues pertaining to the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.