हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K model: Success story of Weyan, first village in country to vaccinate entire adult population

This record is attributed to the 'J&K Model' under which the administration decided to reach out to the people, instead of people coming to the vaccination centre.

J&amp;K model: Success story of Weyan, first village in country to vaccinate entire adult population
Photo courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: Nomad Village Weyan of district Bandipora of Jammu & Kashmir has become the first village where entire populations above 18 years have been vaccinated. 

This record is attributed to the 'J&K Model' under which the administration decided to reach out to the people, instead of people coming to the vaccination centre.

Dr Bashir Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora said “due to difficult terrain the vaccinators had to walk around 18 KMs on foot to reach this village.

“It’s a village of Nomads having no access to the internet so the health officials decided to take a difficult journey in this north Kashmir village and save precious lives. There is no route and it is a very dangerous trek but we didn't rest until the last eligible person got the vaccine dose," he added, “the village is at a distance of 28 KMs from Bandipora town and the initial 10 KMS journey is by road up to a place called Athwatoo, then 18 KMs by foot located on the hills.”

Health Department of area claims that Entire populations above 18 years were vaccinated, with a total of 362 beneficiaries. It is pertinent to mention here that the people of the village go to the upper reaches along with cattle during summer so it was important to reach out to them before they move out.

"J&K Model” has adopted a 10-point strategy to vaccinate the entire eligible population at an accelerated pace. Despite initial vaccine hesitancy, the current achievement is more than 65% for above 45 years of age, which is much higher than the national average of vaccination. 

The first strategy is booth-level management involving preparation of eligible population list followed by “Vaccine on Wheels” – reaching out to people in far-flung areas. State Immunization Officer Dr Shahid Hussain said.

“We have also worked out prior micro-planning and execution at each session site and involved Police and Media in crowd management and awareness. We have constituted in every district a dedicated team of health care workers.  

Despite having difficult terrain (Shopian, Ganderbal) and poor mobile connectivity, the teams were relentless to vaccinate far-reaching corners of the district and deploying influencers such as religious leaders, local elders to counter vaccine hesitancy among people and making both districts Shopian and Pulwama 100% vaccinated of above 45 years age group with the first dose of vaccine.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K ModelWeyan villageCoronavirusCOVID-19Covid Crisiscoronavirus vaccineJ&K Covid
Next
Story

9 oxygen generation plants arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Must Watch

PT11M16S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Aditi Tyagi, June 07, 2021