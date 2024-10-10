J&K: 4 Independent MLAs Join National Conference; Omar Abdullah Elected Legislative Party Head

After the Election Commission of India declared the assembly election results, four independent MLAs joined the National Conference alliance on Thursday. NC chief and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the head of the National Conference's legislative party.

Meanwhile, a final decision on the Chief Minister's position will be made after a meeting with alliance partners.

The National Conference has won 42 seats in the 90-member assembly having majority mark of 46. NC's ally Congress bagged six seats. However, with the support of 4 independent MLAs, the NC has got a majority on its own and is not bound to rely on Congress. The independent MLAs support to the NC has also reduced the Congress party's bargaining power in the alliance.

After J-K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah announced that party Vice President Omar Abdullah would be the next Chief Minister, Earlier, the newly elected MLA Omar stated that the final decision rests with the legislators and the alliance.

"I am very grateful for the confidence that he (Farooq Abdullah) has reposed in me. But that decision is for the legislators to make. It is a decision of the alliance to make. I love my father dearly and I am very grateful for the support that he showed me yesterday but finally the say has to be of the legislators and I am always one to do things by the rules and by the book. This is the procedure that has to be followed and that is what will be done," he said, ANI reported.