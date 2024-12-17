Advertisement
J&K News: Cops Attach Residential Properties Of Drug Peddlers Under NDPS Act For First Time In Border Area Of Karnah

The combined market value of these properties is estimated to be approximately ₹40 lakhs.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 02:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K News: Cops Attach Residential Properties Of Drug Peddlers Under NDPS Act For First Time In Border Area Of Karnah

J&K News: In a massive action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara have attached two residential properties belonging to drug peddlers in the border area of Karnah. This is the first time (under the NDPS Act) such stringent action has been taken in this region, demonstrating the firm commitment of the police to combat the drug menace.

One of the properties attached is in Pingla Haridal, which belongs to Riyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Talib Hussain Shah. This property was attached in connection with case FIR No. 02/2019 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act registered with Police Station Karnah.

The second property attached is in Chitterkote Karnah and belongs to Jahangir Ahmad Khan, son of Rehmat Ali Khan. This attachment is linked to case FIR No. 14/2020 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act.

The combined market value of these properties is estimated to be approximately ₹40 lakhs. This action underscores the resolve of Kupwara Police to root out drug-related activities from the district, particularly in sensitive border areas like Karnah.

Police urge the public to support efforts made by the police by reporting any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods. This proactive approach will contribute to building a drug-free and safe environment for all.

 

 

 

 

 

