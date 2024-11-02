Advertisement
NewsIndia
J&K ENCOUNTER

J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Srinagar, Search Ops On

The officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Srinagar, Search Ops On Representational Image. (PTI)

J&K Encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Based on the inputs pertaining to the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning, as per officials.

The officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. Amid the exchange of fire, there were no reports of any casualties on either side.

Speaking to ZEE News, a senior police officer said that a joint team comprising a special operation group of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khanyar. After the security forces approached the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Security forces tightened their cordon around the area to prevent any potential escape of the terrorists. The additional reinforcements were deployed to ensure public safety. 

In another similar development from the Union Territory, another anti-terrorist operation was underway in Bandipora, North Kashmir. The latest operation came after an earlier exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists on Friday evening, during which two pithu bags were recovered by the Army. Search operations in this area are also actively being conducted.

The recent escalation in violence includes a disturbing incident from Friday evening when two non-local laborers were shot and injured by terrorists in the Mazhama area of Budgam. Authorities are on high alert as they continue to address these security challenges, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining peace and safety in the region. Meanwhile, in another incident, a soldier lost his life due to an accidental fire in the Rawalpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, an official said Saturday.

A top official said a soldier who was part of the army's Road Opening Party (RoP) died after his service rifle went off accidently. “He received fatal injuries and died on the spot,” the official said. He, however, said police parties have reached the spot, and all angles are being investigated, and police say it can be suicide also. 

