J&K News: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kulgam
An encounter is underway between security personnel and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday morning. The encounter began in the Adigam Devsar area of the Kulgam district.
"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said Kashmir Zone Police in a social media post on X on Saturday. Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir today at Arigam, Kulgam. The operation was launched based on specific input. During the search, terrorists fired indiscriminately, and a firefight ensued. Operation is in progress.
#WATCH | Kulgam, J&K: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir today at Arigam, Kulgam. During the search terrorists fired indiscriminately and a firefight ensued. Operation is in progress.
Earlier, on September 22, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.
