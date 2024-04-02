J&K: Omar Abdullah Slams BJP Over Electoral Bonds; Ghulam Nabi Azad To Contest Lok Sabha Polls

The atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir is getting politically charged with the war of words between the political parties. While Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah slammed the BJP over electoral bonds funding, former Congress leader and now chief of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad has announced to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Omar Slams BJP

In a blistering critique of the BJP's Modi government over corruption linked to electoral bonds, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, led by President Omar Abdullah, accused the BJP of plundering the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah stated that the BJP had exploited the region by awarding major projects like the Zojila Tunnel and Ratlay Power Project to non-local companies in exchange for electoral bonds worth over a thousand crores.

Addressing the inaugural election rally for the party's candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Mian Altaf, in the Liver area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir today, Omar Abdullah also hinted at a potential reconciliation with the Peoples Democratic Party, an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc in J&K, following the recent Ramlila Maiden Rally of the INDIA Alliance in Delhi on Sunday.

Abdullah further accused the BJP government of imposing non-local rule in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting, "From the LG to top bureaucracy, everyone is non-local, and local officers are intentionally sidelined, resulting in a detrimental impact on governance in Jammu and Kashmir."

Azad To Contest Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress party announced on Tuesday that Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former veteran leader of the party and the current DPAP chairman, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. During a press conference held in Srinagar, Taj Mohiuddin, the party's treasurer and former minister, stated that the party has chosen Ghulam Nabi Azad as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Thus far, only two parties have declared their candidates for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections, which are set to begin on April 19. On Monday, the National Conference announced that Mian Altaf, a former minister and ex-legislator from Kangan, who is a prominent Gujjar leader, will be the party's candidate for this constituency.