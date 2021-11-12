J&K: One terrorist encountered at Chawalgam area of Kulgam, operation underway

New Delhi: The security forces at Chawalgam area of Kulgam on Friday (November 12) killed one unidentified terrorist in an encounter.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the operation which is still underway, reported ANI.

Earlier, on Tuesday (November 9), Five terrorists, including the one involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker here, were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

