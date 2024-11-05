J&K: One Terrorist Killed, Operations Underway To Eliminate Other

In another breakthrough for the security forces, one foreign terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the forests of Bandipora. Another terrorist is likely hiding, and an exchange of fire is ongoing.

An unidentified foreign terrorist has been killed in an anti-terror operation in the Ketsun forests of Bandipora district in North Kashmir. The terrorist was killed when joint security forces intercepted him in the Katsuna area. During the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was neutralized. His identity will be confirmed once the encounter is over.

Sources in the police have stated that the killed terrorist is a foreigner and belongs to the LeT terror outfit.

A top police official told Zee News, “One foreign terrorist has been killed in the operation. This group is the same one that fired on an Army camp on November 1 at Panhaar Road in Bandipora district and escaped. Since then, joint searches have been launched in the upper reaches of the forest.”

He added, “Security forces had information that the group, which is suspected to consist of two members, was trying to cross over to Lolab in the Kupwara belt. However, today they were trapped and engaged in a gunfight in the Katsuna area of Bandipora forest by joint forces. We succeeded in killing one terrorist, while the other is still firing. Both are foreign terrorists and belong to the LeT outfit, according to our intelligence. The actual identity and affiliation will be confirmed once the operation is over,” the official said.

A joint team of police and the army has been conducting the operation, and the cordon and search operation in the Bandipora forest has been ongoing for the past five days since the attack on the army camp.