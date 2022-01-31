J&K police arrest 2 smugglers, recover 500 gm heroin

Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir police drive against drug peddlers continues. In a sustained derive against drugs peddlers, Kupwara police here has arrested two smugglers and recovered 500gm of Heroin from them.

The recovery was made by a team of Police Station Karnah near the line of control when both smugglers tried to jump a police check post. Noticing the suspicious movement and deliberate intention to jump the check post, the police team apprehended both and on personal search recovered 230gm of Heroin from Ishtiyaq Ahmad Qureshi and 270gm from Basharat Hussain.

From the preliminary investigations, it has transpired that the drugs have been smuggled to this side of LoC by the duo in conspiracy with the Pakistani nationals.

Jammu Kashmir police have already said that narcotic smuggling across the border has remained the big challenge for security forces for years as the money earned by this smuggling is provided to terrorists.

