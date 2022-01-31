हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narcotic Smuggling

J&K police arrest 2 smugglers, recover 500 gm heroin

Police recovered 500gm of heroin near the line of control when both smugglers tried to jump a police check post.

J&amp;K police arrest 2 smugglers, recover 500 gm heroin
Representational Image

Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir police drive against drug peddlers continues. In a sustained derive against drugs peddlers, Kupwara police here has arrested two smugglers and recovered 500gm of Heroin from them. 

The recovery was made by a team of Police Station Karnah near the line of control when both smugglers tried to jump a police check post. Noticing the suspicious movement and deliberate intention to jump the check post, the police team apprehended both and on personal search recovered 230gm of Heroin from Ishtiyaq Ahmad Qureshi and 270gm from Basharat Hussain.

From the preliminary investigations, it has transpired that the drugs have been smuggled to this side of LoC by the duo in conspiracy with the Pakistani nationals.

Jammu Kashmir police have already said that narcotic smuggling across the border has remained the big challenge for security forces for years as the money earned by this smuggling is provided to terrorists. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narcotic SmugglingJammu and KashmirHeroin
Next
Story

North India likely to receive above normal rainfall in February: IMD

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Budget 2022: Here’s what Tourism industry expects from Nirmala Sitharaman