J&K police arrest five LeT terror associates in Bandipora

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted two terror modules of Lashkar-e-Toiba arrested five terror associates in Hajin village of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

Jammu Police officer said "we have arrested five terrorist associates of Lashkar-Toiba who were providing logistics and transportation to the active terrorists of the district."

Adding to that officer said, "In one case, on a specific input security force recovered two Chinese grenades in Bandipora from arrested associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat and Sajad Ahmad Mir, Shariq Ahmad Mir and Irfan Ahmad Jan all residents of Bandipora, who were providing Sims and other logistic support to terrorists, incriminating material was also recovered from their possession."



In another incident, "at a check post in Hajin village security forces arrested one more terrorist associate namely Irfan Aziz Bhat of Hajin and recovered one Chinese grenade from his possession," officer said, he was also in touch with Pak based LeT terrorist Umer Lala.

The terror associates along with his Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to carry out terror activities in the Hajin area.

It’s pertaining to mention here that now with the arrest of these five terrors associates, security forces this year from January till now have arrested 166 terror associates.



