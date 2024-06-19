J&K Police Arrest One In Connection With Reasi Terror Attack On Pilgrim Bus

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday that they have arrested one person linked with the Reasi terror attack on the Pilgrim bus. The incident occurred on June 9 when a bus carrying pilgrims was opened fired by the terrorists, leaving nine dead and 33 injured.

On June 17, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the Reasi terror attack case in Jammu and Kashmir and started a thorough investigation into the matter that has raised security concerns in the Union Territory.

On June 15, the anti-terror agency took over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and filed a new First Information Report (FIR) following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These orders were issued in response to the severity of the incident, where attackers targeted a bus on the evening coinciding with the oath ceremony of the entire Union Cabinet, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

A day after the attack, the NIA team, along with their forensics, did a thorough examination of the site.

The terrorists attacked the bus as it was coming from the Ransoo area of the Reasi district. According to the police, the bus was transporting pilgrims from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district. It came under attack in Teryath village in the Pouni area of Reasi district, near the Rajouri district border, at approximately 6:10 p.m. on June 9.

