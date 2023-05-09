J&K: Police Arrests 2 Aides Of LeT Terrorists, Recovers Ammunition

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that it arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associates from Shopian of South Kashmir. In a handout, police said that during the investigation, Police along with Army (44 RR), and CRPF (14 Batallion) today arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Police identified them as Shahid Ahmad Lone, a resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Borihalan Shopian.

The spokesman further stated that incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including pistol, pistol magazine, pistol rounds, silencer, IED, remote control, batteries, and empty magazine of AK-47 rifle were recovered on their disclosure.

Pertinently, on May 02, Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Daramdora Shopian. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK series rifle, 01 magazine and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession and a case was registered in PS Shopian. Further investigation is going on, reads the statement.

Security has been beefed up in Jammu Kashmir following three back-to-back encounters in north Kashmir and attacks in Poonch and Rajouri in which six terrorists were killed and ten army soldiers lost their lives. LoC (line of control) and international borders are being patrolled day and night to ensure that no terrorists can infiltrate or terrorists across the border can’t push any kind of arms and ammunition into Indian territory. Jammu Kashmir is on high alert in view of the G20 meeting in Kashmir starting on the 22nd of May.

Additional security personnel have been deployed on the ground, and drones are being used for aerial surveillance, Police said. Sniffer dogs are assisting security personnel in checking the vehicles at various checkpoints established to prevent the movement of terrorists or explosives from one place to another.