J&K police busts terror module, arrests 4 LeT terror associates with hand grenades in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday (March 23) claimed that the Srinagar Police wing have busted a grenade-throwing module and arrested four terror associates arrested with four hand grenades.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Today evening during a Naka checking at Bemina chowk of Srinagar one over ground worker identified by police as Zubair Sheikh Resident of Elahi Bagh Soura was intercepted by police party and on his search, one hand grenade was recovered from his possession."

Kumar further said, "The accused was arrested on the spot and a case under section 13 of UAPA was registered at PS Bemina, and investigation was taken up."

He added, "The accused was put to sustained examination and during questioning, he revealed that he had received this grenade from another overground worker identified as Shamim Ahmed Chilloo resident Tankipora Shaheed Gunj Srinagar. This accused confessed that he had received a consignment of four hand grenades and handed over one grenade each to Amir Rehman Dar resident of Tengpura Bypass, Shahid Ahmed Mir resident of Dangerpora Nowgam and one Zubair Sheikh who was the first person to be arrested."

Later raids were conducted on these locations and above three terror associates were also arrested and on their instances, three more hand grenades were also recovered.

During the course of the investigation, it came out that the arrested accused were working on the directions of the terrorist group LeT. The First arrested accused was on his way to throw the recovered hand grenade today evening, the plans were thwarted by timely preventive action of the Naka party.

Police said that Jammu and Kashmir police across the valley have built a strong network of human intelligence which has helped them to foil most terrorist plans and this will continue till peace is restored in the valley.



