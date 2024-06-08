J&K Police Chief Signals Shift From Local To Foreign Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Chief RR Swain on Saturday said that 70-80 foreign terrorists who had infiltrated to Kashmir are posing threat to the prevailing peaceful situation of J&K. DGP Jammu Kashmir R. R. Swain reiterated that there is a shift in terrorism from local to foreign terrorism. He said that the police is acting tough against few so that people across Jammu Kashmir can live with peace. Swain said that he is happy that local terrorist's recruitment is controlled but foreign terrorists still remain a threat to the peace in J&K.

“Our endeavor to keep the youth away from guns has borne fruit. This has saved many women from becoming widows, many families from getting ruined and many lives from going to waste,” the J&K police chief said. “But foreign terrorism is still active in Jammu Kashmir. Some 70 to 80 foreign terrorists have infiltrated with arms and ammunition and are trying to disrupt the peace of UT, Recently, they tried to blow up the electricity tower that provides power supply to people.” DGP added.

Swain further said that the police is fully aware and focused about the situation and will ensure peaceful and fearless atmosphere remains intact in J&K for the upcoming Assembly polls as was seen in Lok Sabha elections.

"We know the value of peace and a fearless atmosphere. When there is no fear, people would come out to vote. we are focused and steps are afoot to keep the peaceful and fearless atmosphere prevailing in the UT intact for the upcoming Assembly polls too,” the DGP Swain said, adding that “we would love to see the high voter turnout in assembly elections too as seen Lok Sabha polls"

Swain was speaking to media After holding a Public grievance program at Pulwama in South Kashmir, Swain added as long as situation in UT remains peaceful common masses of Jammu Kashmir can focus on their better future.