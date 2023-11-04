J&K Police DG Vows To Nab Killer Of Slain Cop, Says Pakistan’s Conspiracies Will Fail

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police DG R.R. Swain on Saturday said that they have got leads and are working on them to crack the case of the killing of a policeman. He made this statement after visiting the home of the slain constable along with ADGP Vijay Kumar and other police officers. Swain told reporters that they had lost a police family member and a citizen of Kashmir. He said that they had resolved to act hard on this, find the killer and punish all those who aided him. He said that the investigation was on but he could not share the details with them.

He said that there was no doubt that Pakistan would keep plotting and making new plans, but they would change the situation here. He said that whatever they would do, they would do it with the people’s support and all of Pakistan’s efforts would fail. He said that nobody here would remain to back them. He said that they would create such a situation.

He said that the land of Pakistan was not under their control and they were pushing narcotics, guns and ammunition. He said that they were not sending money to build hospitals and schools here. He said that they would end all their plots and this action would start from this winter. He said that whether it was a policeman or a common citizen, they would not let anyone get killed.

The slain soldier, Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar, was shot dead on 31st October in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Five bullets were fired at his body near the outer gate of his residence in Wailoo village of Tangmarg.

After a gap of a year, target killings have resurfaced in Kashmir. Three such attacks have been seen in three days and small arms have been used in those attacks.