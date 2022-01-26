J&K police officer Babu Ram awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously for showing exemplary raw courage during anti-terror op

New Delhi: Wife of slain Jammu and Kashmir police officer Babu Ram was awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra on 73rd Republic Day.

Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram was part of an anti-terrorist operation that took place in Srinagar on August 29, 2020.

On that day, three terrorists fired upon the joint force of police and the CRPF at Srinagar and fled the spot to take shelter in a place nearby.

Babu Ram, Assistant Sub-Inspector in Jammu Kashmir Police has been conferred with Ashok Chakra posthumously for "displaying valor & exemplary raw courage" during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar. His wife Rina Rani & son Manik receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Immediately, a cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces that zeroed in and encircled a residential house where the terrorists were taking shelter. An operational plan was devised wherein Ram was tasked to lay the inner cordon of the target house.

Ram tactfully and successfully led the evacuation of inmates in the adjoining house. The three holed up terrorists were asked to surrender, which they declined and in order to break the cordon, the hidden terrorists opened fire on the operation parties.

Amid heavy firing, Ram along with his fellow constable entered the house to eliminate the terrorists where they were fired upon by the terrorists who were hiding in a corner of the room.

Ram, showing tremendous presence of mind and quick reflexes not just shielded his colleague and faced the bullets, but also retaliated the fire and killed all three terrorists before making the supreme sacrifice.

