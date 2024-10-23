J&K Police Release Photos Of Two TRF Terrorists Behind Deadly Ganderbal Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released photographs of two foreign terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on a workers' camp in the Ganderbal district. The attack, which occurred on Sunday, left seven people dead, including six non-local workers and a local doctor, while several others were injured. The two terrorists spotted in the CCTV footage are associated with The Resistance Front, a terrorist organisation associated with the Laskar-e-Toiba.

The police developed the photographs from CCTV footage captured inside the workers' camp in the Gagangir area. According to authorities, the terrorists entered the camp in the evening and opened fire indiscriminately on the unarmed workers, leading to a horrific loss of life.

The workers were employed by APCO Infrastructure, a company responsible for constructing a tunnel from Z-Morh to Sonamarg, aimed at turning the Srinagar-Sonamarg road into an all-weather route. This project is expected to boost the local economy and generate employment for the region's youth.

In response to the attack, investigators have already questioned over 40 people, and a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by a senior officer, visited the site to collect crucial evidence.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation from top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and various political figures like Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Lt Governor has sanctioned ex gratia relief for the victims' families, while APCO Infrastructure has released Rs 25 lakh as immediate compensation for the next of kin.