J&K Police salutes SI Qazi martyred in Handwara encounter

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday (May 3, 2020) saluted the braveheart Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan also known as Qazi who attained martyrdom along with the team led by Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the county. The team of five was martyred in an encounter in the Chanjmulla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Sunday (May 3).

Qazi, the J & K Police SI had many gallantry awards like Sheri-Kashmir Police Medal, Police Medal for Gallantry by President of India, DGP J&K Commendation Medal and GOC -in-C and Northern Command Commendation on his name.

Born in 1978 in Trad Karnah of Kupwara District, Qazi was appointed as a Constable in 1999 in Armed Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Later in 2006, he had volunteered for working in Police SOG, an elite Counter-Terrorist Force of J & K police.

During his posting in SOG, Qazi led various successful anti-terror operations. In recognition of his immense contribution, he was granted three out of turn promotions and he rose from the rank of a constable to Sub-Inspector over the years.

On Saturday, when inputs were received about the presence of terrorists in village Chanjmulla (Handwara), he led the SOG team under the command of District SP Handwara along with CO 21 RR and launched the operation.

He was part of the original team that went in to evacuate the civilian inmates in the target house who were taken hostage by the hiding terrorists.

The team safely rescued the inmates but came under heavy fire from the terrorists, during the evacuation process and attained martyrdom.

The other parties of police and SF continued the operation through the night under the supervision of Brig Rathore, DIG Police NKR Suleman Choudhary, and District SP Sundeep Chakravarti.



On the conclusion of the operation, the target house was searched early on Sunday morning and dead bodies of two terrorists eliminated in the encounter were recovered along with arms and ammunition.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as Haider, a Pakistani National working in Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir for the past couple of years, a terrorist outfits run by Pakistan.

The identity of the other terrorist is being ascertained.

J & K Police on their official Twitter account said, "JKP Martyr Sageer attained martyrdom protecting the integrity and sovereignty of our nation and safeguarding the interests of people till last breath. All Ranks of JKP Salute the braveheart Martyrs of Police SI Sageer and other members of the team led by Col Ashutosh."

