The Jammu and Kashmir Counter-Intelligence unit On Wednesday conducted a raid at Central Jail Srinagar in connection with a case involving terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. During the operation, several digital gadgets, including mobile phones and tablets were seized.

Officials of the counter-intelligence wing CIK searched several blocks and barracks of the central jail located at Raniwara area of Srinagar. Officials said the raid was conducted in the wee hours today after inputs that some technical gadgets are being used inside the jail premises in the ongoing investigation of the terror case.

Several digital devices including some cellphones and tablets were seized during the raid for examination, a top official said.

Officials are of thought that illicit activities that threaten the safety and security of the area are happening in jail premises mainly focus is to stop the misuse of communication devices, including mobile phones, which have been linked to unauthorized communications between inmates and outside operatives. The extensive raid aimed to uncover critical evidence and curb the illegal activities.