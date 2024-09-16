J&K Poll Manifesto: Congress Promises Restoration Of Statehood But Keeps Mum On Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir Polls: The Congress party has released its election manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir, encapsulated in the slogan 'Haath Badlega Haalat'. The party said that its manifesto aims to address the pressing issues faced by the people of the region and has been crafted with input from a committee that engaged with various cross-sections of society across all districts. While the Congress party promised to restore full statehood for the Union Territory of the Jammu and Kashmir, it kept mum on Article 370 restoration, a promise made by its ally National Conference.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized the urgency of the situation in Kashmir, stating, "For the past ten years, the situation in Kashmir has left hearts wounded. The long night has ended, and a new dawn is upon us. Haath badlega Jammu and Kashmir ke haalaat."

Khera alleged the lack of avenues for people to voice their grievances, lamenting that "Kashmir has become a graveyard of dreams." He reiterated that the manifesto represents a commitment to restoring the rights and dignity of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. "Jobs are a right for the youth, pensions are a right for women. J&K was once a state but was turned into a Union Territory. It must reclaim its rights, and we will ensure that happens," he asserted.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लिए कांग्रेस की गारंटी



स्टेटहुड का हक



जम्मू-कश्मीर को स्टेटहुड दिलाएंगे



महिला सम्मान, हमारा हक



घर की मुखिया को हर महीने ₹3000



स्वयं सहायता समूहों के लिए ₹5 लाख तक का ब्याज मुक्त कर्ज



अच्छी सेहत, हमारा हक



अच्छी सेहत, हमारा हक

हर परिवार को 25…

The manifesto outlines several key promises, including:

* Restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

* Job creation initiatives aimed at addressing high unemployment rates, particularly among women.

* Monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for families headed by women and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh.

* Comprehensive health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh for all residents.

* Support for landless farmers, including a 99-year lease on land and Rs 4,000 assistance per month.

* A minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apples and 100% crop insurance for all agricultural produce.

Khera also criticized the BJP's governance over the past decade, claiming it has led to "darkness under the lamp." He remarked, "If we had not intervened, the BJP would have caused further harm to farmers and the people."

The manifesto also promises to establish a Minority Commission within 100 days and to revive Manmohan Singh's rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Karra echoed Khera’s sentiments, asserting that this manifesto is truly a "people’s manifesto." He revealed that suggestions were collected from residents across 20 districts to ensure that their voices were heard in shaping this document.