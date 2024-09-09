Jammu and Kashmir Vidhan Sabha Chunav: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has accused Engineer Rashid's party, the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), of being a new proxy for the central government. Mufti questioned how, despite being in jail, Rashid's party is able to contest elections across multiple areas and where their funding is coming from. Addressing the media in Anantnag, Mufti claimed, "Yesterday, our candidate was attacked with sticks by AIP workers at Balpora, Shopian. He is now fighting for his life in SMHS Hospital in Srinagar with fractured ribs."

Mufti further added, "It took Mufti sahib 50 years to build this party, and we still don’t have the resources to contest from everywhere. Yet, a person who is in jail contests parliamentary elections. It's good for democracy, but who is behind his party? Who helps them secure support everywhere, and where do their funds come from? How do they have the audacity to carry out such attacks?"

Mufti questioned the central government’s involvement, stating, "If the government wants to make Er Rashid’s party a proxy after the failure of previous parties, and if they are fully supporting him with money and other resources, then they should tell other parties not to contest the elections. What kind of hooliganism is this?"

She also expressed outrage that, despite the attack on her candidate, no action has been taken so far. "A murderous attack was carried out, and yet, there has been no response," she remarked.

Mehbooba Mufti warned the people of Kashmir to avoid falling into the trap of proxy parties. "There are powerful forces behind them trying to divide the vote of Kashmir, with the PDP as their main target. The PDP is the only party that stands for the Kashmiri people and fights for the injustices of 2019. Other parties and independents, including AIP, are being funded and protected by the government."

Mufti also raised concerns about AIP’s financial resources, noting, "They have hundreds of vehicles. Where do they get the funds for all of this? People need to think about this."

She claimed that after the PDP was broken, several proxy parties were created, but they failed in parliamentary elections. "Now, they are using Er Rashid's party, but I warn the people of Kashmir: you have the PDP, Congress, and the National Conference (NC) here. The other parties, especially AIP, are being funded, so be cautious. They are trying to harm the cause for which the PDP has been fighting for years."

Mufti further alleged that the rebels within the PDP are being backed by external forces. "Look at the Wachi candidate, who is being exploited due to an NIA case by the BJP. It’s a conspiracy against the PDP because they know if we come to power, we won’t follow Delhi's dictates."

Mehbooba Mufti also defended her past decisions, stating that despite the PDP’s alliance with the BJP during her tenure, she quashed 12,000 FIRs related to stone pelting and arranged delegations from Delhi to engage with Hurriyat leaders.

In contrast, Mufti criticized the National Conference (NC), accusing them of compromising their principles. "In 1987, they rigged the election, which led to a bloodbath in Kashmir just to form a government. Even today, they are willing to go to any lengths for power, fielding independent candidates against Congress like they did in Ladakh."